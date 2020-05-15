Your Guide To What Will (And Won’t) Be Reopening In The St. Louis Area Next Week

Businesses and consumers throughout the St. Louis region are preparing to resume their their severed relationship in a few days.

For several weeks, officials required many businesses to close to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Restaurants could only offer drive-through or carry-out service.

On Monday, many businesses are expected to open as city and county officials will lift many of the measures they put in place. But retailers, restaurants and other companies will have to follow some restrictions. At restaurants, for example, employees will have to wear masks and customers will be encouraged to. Businesses will have to limit the number of customers alllowed inside.

What will be open:

Shopping Centers/Malls

The South County Center, West County Center, St. Louis Galleria and Plaza Frontenac malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, but hours for individual stores and restaurants will vary. Food court seating will be limited. Mall events will be cancelled and water fountains, children's play areas and soft-seating sections, common areas will be closed.

Mall employees and vendors will be required to wear masks and retail employers must provide masks for employees. Managers will perform temperature checks on all workers and security personnel before the beginning of each shift

The St. Louis Galleria and Plaza Frontenac malls will have multiple hand sanitizing stations and stores will provide touch-free payment options.

Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, Missouri, and St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Illinois, reopened May 4.

Fitness Centers/Gyms

The Gateway Region YMCA opened its branches in Jefferson, Washington and St. Charles counties on May 11. Members must bring their own towels and water bottles and are encouraged to wear masks when they are not working out. Masks will be provided to those who do have one. The fitness center and the weight rooms will be open. Restrooms and locker rooms also will be open, but showers are unavailable. The indoor track can only be used for walking and masks are required. The gymnasium is open for basketball shooting only. There will be no group exercises or child care. All pools, hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms, playgrounds, racquetball courts and pool tables remain closed.

Club Fitness in Jefferson County will open on Monday. Its St. Charles County location opened on May 9. Both fitness centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Every other piece of cardio equipment will be out of use, free weights and circuit equipment will be limited and spaced out and studio room use will be limited. Kids zones, smoothie stations, showers and saunas will be closed. Tanning stations and group exercises will be limited.

St. Charles County and Cottleville OrangeTheory Fitness sites will open on Monday. Visit each center’s Facebook page for their reopening measures.

Personal Grooming

Beauty salons, barbers and other grooming businesses can reopen for business on Monday. Salon Lofts, a

space for independent beauty professionals, will reopen its salons across the region, but other businesses may be closed. St. Louis and St. Louis County will require workers to sanitize stations after helping clients. Customers must wait in their cars until employees ask them to come inside for appointments.

St. Louis County Parks

On Monday, 21 of the smaller county parks will open. About 30 county parks reopened on April 28. Most loop trails have been converted to one-way trails. The park restrooms, indoor facilities, shelters, playgrounds, courts, exercise stations, skate parks and the Creve Coeur Soccer Complex will remain closed. Activities, programs, events and rentals are canceled through May 31.

St. Louis Parks

St. Louis parks remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, but with restrictions. City playgrounds and sports courts are closed to avoid virus contamination.

What will remain closed:

Libraries

St. Louis Public Libraries will not open until next month. The St. Louis County Public Library system has not yet announced when it will reopen.

Casinos

All gaming casinos in Missouri will remain closed for the rest of the month. Illinois casinos are closed indefinitely.

Major venues

St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Aquarium, The Gateway Arch, St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis Science Center remain closed.

Privately-owned fitness centers and gyms in St. Louis are closed indefinitely.

