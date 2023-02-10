© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.

Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis,
Jeremy D. Goodwin
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST
Rev. Charles Samson consecrates the body and blood of Christ
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Rev. Charles Samson consecrates the Eucharist in June 2022 during a noon mass at the Old Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, King of France.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.

Changing demographics, a shortage of priests and shrinking congregations led to the proposal, said the Rev. Chris Martin, vicar of strategic planning for the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

“We still have an infrastructure that reflects the immigrant church from the 19th century,” Martin said. “We actually still have one of the highest priest-per-capita ratios in the United States, it's just that our people have moved, and we have tried to maintain a priest presence, and all of these churches that over the last 30 years have seen a lot of their congregations either move or die.”

See the Winter 2023 proposed planning areas below:

02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-1.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #1 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual parishes into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-2.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #2 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual parishes into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-3.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #3 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-4.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #4 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-5.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #5 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-6.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #6 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-7.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #7 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-8.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #8 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-9.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #9 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-10.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #10 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-11.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #11 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-12.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #12 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-13.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #13 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-14.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #14 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.
02-10-2023_STLA_ATN-15.JPG
Archdiocese of St Louis
Planning Area #15 of the St. Louis Archdioceses’ All Things New plan which would reshape 178 individual "pastorates" into 88.

