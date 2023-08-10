© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Identity and Faith

Branson Board of Alderman approves restrictions on drag shows during final vote

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Branson City Hall
Courtesy
/
explorebranson.com
The measure limits drag shows to downtown Branson because the area was “created to ensure that the peace and safety of residential and neighborhood-adjacent districts were not negatively impacted by live entertainment uses.”

Drag shows will be restricted in Branson after a board of aldermen vote Tuesday night.

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted four to two on an ordinance requiring drag shows to be held only in the downtown zoning district where adult entertainment is already allowed under city code. Any business currently hosting drag shows that is not located downtown will be allowed to continue doing so.

Many residents have pushed for the restrictions citing Branson’s reputation as a family friendly destination.

Alderman Cody Fenton said he voted against the measure because he represents downtown.

“You know, our downtown’s kind of unique, you know, in that it’s not like other downtowns," he said, "and so, I think, if you step back, the fact that adult entertainment is zoned down there is perhaps problematic and perhaps should be looked at.”

Alderman Chuck Rodriguez also voted against the ordinance. He said before the vote that they took a pledge to uphold the constitution. He said the ordinance goes against citizens’ First Amendment rights, and they were opening themselves up to a lawsuit.

But Branson Board of Alderman member Ruth Denham pointed to city code allowing adult entertainment in the downtown zoning district.

"Did any of us up here have anything to do with it?" she said. "No, but here were are today, so I feel it is extremely appropriate to mirror the adult entertainment with this ordinance. I think this ordinance is a step in the right direction."

Copyright 2023 KSMU

Tags
Race, Identity and Faith Drag QueensLGBTLGBTQ+BransonGender IdentityTop Stories
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content