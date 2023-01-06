Rebecca SmithHealth Reporter | KBIA
Rebecca Smith is a reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth desk and Sound Medicine News. She was born and raised in Rolla, Missouri, and graduated with degrees in Journalism and Chemistry from Truman State University in May 2014. Rebecca comes to KBIA from St. Louis Public Radio, where she worked as the news intern and covered religion, neighborhood growth and the continued unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. Aside from her work, she is partial to long runs, good books and nerdy television shows.
