A live production of NPR and WBUR Boston, in collaboration with public radio stations across the country, Here & Now reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation.

Co-hosted by award-winning journalists Robin Young and Scott Tong, the show’s daily lineup includes interviews with NPR reporters, as well as leading newsmakers, innovators and artists from across the U.S. and around the globe.

