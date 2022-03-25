Monday: A Missouri archivist's favorite documents, from Kate Chopin to the Civil War

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Handwritten letters are some of the most treasured artifacts held at the Missouri History Museum. The messages are so much more than ink on paper — they preserve the tone, culture and feelings of historic moments big and small.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dennis Northcott, an associate archivist for reference, helps John Savio, 31, research the history of his Utah Place home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center in the Wydown Skinker neighborhood of St. Louis, Mo.

These are the sorts of documents that inspire Dennis Northcott, the museum’s head archivist. Ahead of his April 19 presentation of "Interesting and Amusing" documents in the museum’s archives, Northcott joins St. Louis on the Air Monday to discuss two fascinating and interconnected collections of letters. The first set comes from two very different perspectives of St. Louis during the Civil War in 1861, and captures the dire stakes and explosive tension at a time when it wasn’t clear whether Missouri would fall to the Confederacy.

The second set of letters takes us further into the past and a bit closer to the present — linking a catastrophic train crash, St. Louis author Kate Chopin, and an unfavorable review of Chopin’s book “The Awakening.”

What: Interesting and Amusing Documents in the MHS Collections

When: 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Where: Lee Auditorium, Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112

