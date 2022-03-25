Monday: A Missouri archivist's favorite documents, from Kate Chopin to the Civil War
Handwritten letters are some of the most treasured artifacts held at the Missouri History Museum. The messages are so much more than ink on paper — they preserve the tone, culture and feelings of historic moments big and small.
These are the sorts of documents that inspire Dennis Northcott, the museum’s head archivist. Ahead of his April 19 presentation of "Interesting and Amusing" documents in the museum’s archives, Northcott joins St. Louis on the Air Monday to discuss two fascinating and interconnected collections of letters. The first set comes from two very different perspectives of St. Louis during the Civil War in 1861, and captures the dire stakes and explosive tension at a time when it wasn’t clear whether Missouri would fall to the Confederacy.
The second set of letters takes us further into the past and a bit closer to the present — linking a catastrophic train crash, St. Louis author Kate Chopin, and an unfavorable review of Chopin’s book “The Awakening.”
What: Interesting and Amusing Documents in the MHS Collections
When: 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Where: Lee Auditorium, Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112
