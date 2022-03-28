Tuesday: Local man travels to Ukraine border on a solo humanitarian mission

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

When he was 16, Gene Litvin left the Soviet Union and came to America.

Technically, he was from Ukraine. But, to Americans who didn’t understand the geography, he was called Russian. Now, as the Russian assault on his home country dominates headlines, Americans understand his nationality much more readily.

Litvin and his family left the dissolving Soviet Union in 1992 as Jewish refugees, fleeing religious suppression. He built a life in St. Louis, married and established a family.

But when news spread of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Litvin knew he had to act. After much deliberation, he decided to go on a solo humanitarian mission to the Poland-Ukraine border — delivering four suitcases of pads, tampons and diapers and $20,000 in donations from his personal bank account.

Litvin came back from Lublin, Poland, earlier this month, after spending eight days there. Lublin is around 60 miles from the Ukrainian border. Litvin spent all $20,000 in donations on basic goods for refugees flooding the country. He gained new friends, served as a translator and helped connect Ukrainians to Polish citizens who could help them flee their country. To him, his actions were nothing extraordinary, but rather a basic duty fulfilled.

He’ll join St. Louis on the Air Tuesday to share more of his story.

Have a question or comment about Ukrainian refugees? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.