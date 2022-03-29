Wednesday: ‘Shawnee Showdown’ details battle to stop clearcutting on Missouri public lands
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
Three decades ago, the Shawnee National Forest was the focus of fierce battles over commercial logging on public lands.
A new documentary, “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing,” revisits that history. Filmmaker Cade Bursell, a professor of cinema at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale, will join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the film.
Environmental activist John Wallace, who was a key protester in the 79-day Shawnee National Forest occupation in the summer of 1990, will also join the conversation. Today, Wallace is focused on the effort to remove the forest from U.S. Forest Service control and to designate the land as the nation’s first climate preserve.
Related Events
What: “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” at the Environmental Film Festival at Yale
When: 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1
Where: EFFY 2022 Online
What: “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” panel discussion featuring environmental activists Tom Buchele and John Wallace
When: 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1
Where: EFFY 2022 Online
