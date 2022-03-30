Thursday: Legal Roundtable on Hawley’s photo rights, Sunshine law battles and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Does U.S. Senator Josh Hawley have the right to use a journalist’s photo on coffee mugs and other fundraising materials, without compensation or even permission? Does it matter if that photo became internationally recognizable ?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, a panel of expert attorneys will discuss copyright law and fair use as it relates to a public official’s image. Attorneys Nicole Gorovsky, Connie McFarland-Butler and Bevis Schock will dig into Politico’s cease-and-desist letter to Hawley, a Republican representing Missouri, as well as previous claims made against senatorial candidate Mark McCloskey and by the family of the late Edward Crawford, who was captured by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo and later sought a cut of the proceeds .

The panel will also discuss St. Louis’ request for an en banc hearing before the 8th circuit court of appeals on issues related to qualified immunity for officers responding to civil disobedience, some recently filed suits over the Sunshine law, and more.

Have a question or comment for our Legal Roundtable? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.