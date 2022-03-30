Wednesday: Kidney transplants’ life-changing power

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

John “JT” Thomas was a healthy 20-year-old in 2011. But at that year’s family Thanksgiving gathering, he found that he couldn’t even finish his first plate of food. His appetite was gone — and he was increasingly lightheaded.

His physicians had a chilling response to his symptoms that he recalls even today: “You shouldn’t be able to walk right now.”

Soon after, Thomas was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a disease in which scar tissue develops on the small parts of the kidneys that filter waste from the blood.

With kidneys, he shared with St. Louis on the Air, “You don’t know that something’s wrong until the damage is so severe that medical intervention is necessary.”

That was ten years ago. Since then, Thomas received a kidney donation from Niki Nickeson, who he knew from high school. Both Thomas and Nickeson will join Wednesday’s show to discuss what the transplant process was like — and how the experience has changed both of their lives.

