Monday: St. Louis-based Flipstik creator scores nationwide deal with Target

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis entrepreneur Akeem Shannon is making big moves with his product, Flipstik. The device adheres to the back of a phone and allows users to stick it on any flat surface or use it as a kickstand.

From humble beginnings — selling his product at local malls and pitching Flipstik on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank” — Shannon has now scored a deal with a major retailer. Since receiving a $100,000 investment for a 25% stake in the company from the Queen of QVC, Lori Greiner on “Shark Tank,” Flipstik is now being sold in about 300 Target stores nationwide.

“Success is just when preparation meets opportunity and I always come prepared,” Shannon told St. Louis on the Air in 2020 . “When I see the opportunity, I pounce on it.”

The founder and CEO Of Flipstik will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to share how he scored the deal with Target and where he plans to take the company from here.

Have a question for Akeem Shannon? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.