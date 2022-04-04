Monday: Culver House demolition spurs last-ditch plan for relocation

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A $100 million expansion of a historic St. Louis structure requires the demolition of another — unless preservationists can find an alternative.

At the center of the issue is Powell Hall, the home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Last week, the St. Louis Preservation Board gave preliminary approval for a 65,000 square foot expansion of Powell Hall . In the project’s footprint is the Culver House, a distinctive Queen Anne-style home built in 1866 that will be demolished to make way for the additions.

At the March 28 board meeting, fifteen people spoke against the plan and the proposed demolition. Among the speakers was Andrew Weil, executive director of the Landmarks Association. Although the Culver House is not designated a historic landmark on the National Register — or located within a historic district — Weil argued that the home deserves preservation.

The points raised by Weil and other preservationists weren’t enough to sway the board members’ votes, and the body ultimately approved the project 3-2. But those arguments did affect developer Steve Smith, who was watching the Zoom meeting. Smith used his turn to speak to make an unexpected offer: He said he would donate land on which to relocate the 19th century home, on the condition that preservationists come up with the money to pay for the move.

On Monday, Smith and Weil join St. Louis on the Air to discuss the complexities of preservation, the fate of the Culver House, and what it would take to relocate it.

