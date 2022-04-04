Tuesday: How Affton High teaches Bosnian American studies to a new generation

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Even though Brian Jennings’ Affton High School students were a decade away from being born when the Bosnian War ended in 1995, they see the conflict as recent history — especially compared to other conflicts heavily covered throughout K-12 education, like World War II. And that makes the genocide that took place in eastern Europe shocking to them.

“This went on in the ‘90s — the 90s!” remarked Affton senior Grace Grana. “The same time that Tupac was big, and Nirvana, and people were wearing stupid fashion trends and stuff, and all these TV shows. While Americans were living normal lives, these Bosnians were struggling to survive.”

Jennings has been teaching a course in Bosnian American Studies at Affton since 2014. He’s seen how it can open students’ eyes. Grana told Jennings that the conflict reminded her of Nazi Germany — and that she was surprised to learn that ethnic cleansing did not end after 1945.

“As hard as it was to hear,” Grana added, “I'm glad I did hear about it — to know what happened.”

For students like Affton High School senior Hana Prevljak, the conflict is a part of their family history. An estimated 15 to 20% of students in Affton are of Bosnian descent — many of them with relatives who came to St. Louis after fleeing genocide.

Prevljak’s parents were born in Bosnia and grew up in towns 15 minutes apart from each other.

“My mom came to the U.S. in 2001 by herself, which is very unique because they very rarely let women in by themselves,” she told St. Louis on the Air. “My father followed 16 months later.”

For Jennings, reactions like Grana’s — and the attention paid to stories like that of Prevljak’s family — are why he pushed for the creation of a Bosnian American studies course. While Jennings has no personal connection to Bosnia, he was moved to create the class after attending a 2013 symposium organized by the founder of the Bosnian Memory Project, Benjamin Moore.

After that event, Jennings worked closely with Fontbonne’s Bosnian Memory Project (now the Center for Bosnian Studies ) to create the semester-long class. He also fostered close connections with St. Louis’ Bosnian community.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jennings will discuss what he has learned while teaching Bosnian American studies. Prevljak, and fellow Affton senior Kenny Paulson, will join the discussion as well.

