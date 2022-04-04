This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In Washington, the House Committee examining what really happened on January 6, 2021, is examining the possibility of whether then-President Trump used a “burner phone” to hide his contacts from the public view.

In Missouri, hidden telecommunications are no hypothetical — but whether public officials face repercussions for concealing their contacts remains an open question.

On one side is the Missouri governor’s office. Eric Greitens was governor in 2017 (and not yet embroiled in the scandal that would bring his resignation) when the Kansas City Star revealed he and his senior staff were using the disappearing text app Confide. A citizen named Ben Sansone quickly filed a Sunshine Law request, seeking to find out who in Greitens’ office was using the app — and whether the messages could be seen like any other record of governance. When his request was denied, attorney Mark Pedroli filed suit.

Even after Greitens’ resignation, Pedroli has continued to litigate the case, and next month, he’ll take his case to the Missouri Court of Appeals. He’ll argue that if the lower court’s dismissal of his suit is allowed to stand, government agencies in Missouri will have every incentive to not only shield their communications via apps like Confide, but also to destroy records with impunity.

It’s not just Greitens’ former staffers who have an interest in the outcome. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mark Pedroli will explain how the litigation has ensnared the offices of former Attorney General Josh Hawley (now the junior senator representing Missouri in Congress) and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Have a question or comment about litigation over Confide and other disappearing text apps? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.