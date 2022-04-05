Wednesday: LoFi St. Louis celebrates 10 years on Cherokee Street

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis’ most unusual music festival began by accident.

Videographer Bill Streeter started the LoFi St. Louis blog back in 2005. It showcased the local music scene, with videos Streeter shot of bands performing in bars. Seven years later, a local music collective, Tower Groove Records, asked Streeter if he could make videos to promote its new compilation record. Maybe, they suggested, he could shoot a video a week on Cherokee Street, which was becoming a hub for indie music on the south side.

Streeter was into the idea — but then local musician Jason Hutto made an offhand suggestion that changed the whole equation. “Can you do them all in one day?”

“I thought about it,” Streeter recalled, “and I thought, ‘We could pull that off.’”

Even with that hubris, it never occurred to Streeter that he was creating a music festival. “I thought people would want to watch the videos,” he said. “I didn’t think they’d want to watch us make the videos.”

But they did — and from there, LoFi St. Louis became a music video festival and an anticipated annual event. Once a year, Streeter and a group of audio crews set up in a series of shoots on a single day at businesses on a single street, and people come out to watch the manic, musical fun. This year, the festival’s tenth, will include 14 bands, 14 venues, and 14 shoots — with 14 videos by the weekend’s end.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Streeter will discuss the festival’s genesis, its most memorable music performances, and the changes he’s making this year to put the focus back on the videos that inspired the event.

Related Event

What: LoFi St. Louis 2022

When: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022

Where: Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

