Thursday: How utility right-of-ways became a key habitat for native plants

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Preston Chapman A bee pollinates native flowers on Preston Chapman's family farm's right-of-way.

People may view electric transmission lines that cut through hills and forests as an eyesore. But environmentalists are finding these right-of-ways can provide a safe haven for threatened wildlife — including pollinators that are essential for food supplies.

For the past five years, Ameren Illinois has teamed up with the conservationist nonprofit Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever to plant native vegetation on 175 acres of rural right-of-ways.

In the U.S., utility right-of-ways for power transmission lines add up to around nine million acres . That’s four times the size of Yellowstone National Park. Wildlife biologists say they see right-of-ways as an opportunity to boost declining populations of bees, butterflies and endangered birds.

“We're creating corridors for monarch [butterflies] to travel to mate to repopulate safely,” said Preston Chapman, a biologist for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. “A lot of these right-of-ways are in rural areas or secluded areas where they're not being harmed by pesticides or cars.”

Plus, it’s a win for Ameren. Unruly invasive species, like honeysuckle, can make it harder for grounds crews to maintain the electrical grid — presenting a dangerous hurdle when they need to respond to power outages or make repairs. Ameren only has to mow pollinator areas once a year, which saves money.

Preston Chapman The right-of-way on Preston Chapman's family farm in Pinckneyville, Illinois after a recent mow. His family farm is part of Ameren's pollinator program.

A majority of the 175 acres being cultivated in Illinois is on Ameren-owned property. But some rights-of-way fall on private land, including Chapman’s family farm in Pinckneyville, Illinois. The town is an hour south of St. Louis.

Chapman said at first it was hard to convince his dad native plants would be better for the land. Typically, the family mowed the acreage twice a year and sprayed herbicide to prevent plants from growing.

But the pollinator project turned his dad from a skeptic to an advocate after he saw how much wildlife the native plants attracted, including a plethora of turkeys, rabbits and butterflies.

“That goes a long way more than just the biologists telling you, ‘Hey, This is good for you,’” Chapman said.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Chapman and Rick Johnson, Ameren Illinois’ vegetation manager, will join the show.

Have a question or comment about getting rid of invasive species? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.