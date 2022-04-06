Thursday: St. Louis treatment court boasts 2,200 graduates

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

When the St. Louis Circuit Court established its drug treatment court in 1997, the idea of treating drug offenders differently than other defendants still felt novel. Only Jackson County pioneered the concept earlier in Missouri — and its court, established by then county prosecutor Claire McCaskill, was among the first in the nation. Two more decades would pass before the state legislature approved a bill bringing drug treatment courts across the Show Me State.

In the 25 years since its founding, St. Louis’ drug treatment court has seen many changes — from initially being perceived as a way to keep a single drug conviction from blotting an otherwise clean record, to a way of helping the city’s most at-risk residents. It now boasts more than 2,200 graduates, and some credit it with changing their lives.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the court’s commissioners, Matt Melton and Rochelle Woodiest, will share how the court works, how it’s evolved and what keeps them passionate about their work. We’ll also hear from two treatment court graduates.

