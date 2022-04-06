Wednesday: How a practical abortion fund brings patients to Illinois

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A wave of anti-abortion restrictions in Missouri and other states are increasingly bringing patients seeking the procedure to Illinois — and to “practical abortion funds” like the Midwest Access Coalition.

Founded in 2015, the fund connects patients seeking abortions with the resources to get them to the clinic, handling both the logistics of the trip and supplying money for lodging, childcare and food during their stay. It saw its activities ramp up significantly in the last year, when it assisted more than 800 people traveling to the Midwest for abortions.

Abortion rights advocates say the spike in travel coincided with the passage of a six-week abortion ban in Texas. The Texas law spurred patients to drive tens of hours to reach clinics in states with less restrictive laws. Now, Midwest Access Coalition executive director Diana Parker-Kafka notes that facilities in Kansas and Oklahoma are being overwhelmed. That has led more patients to follow the same path as the thousands of Missourians seeking abortion services across the river in Illinois.

