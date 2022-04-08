Local developer Lux Living draws criticism for business practices

Developer Lux Living, which built hundreds of apartments in the St. Louis region and has plans for further development, is increasingly coming under fire for its business practices — and many current and former tenants have voiced concerns about the company.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Post-Dispatch business, politics and economic development reporter Jacob Barker talked about his recent story about Lux Living and the two brothers behind the enterprise .

Listen: St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Jacob Barker talks about this story Listen • 15:01