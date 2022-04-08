Friday: Terrell Robinson’s case shows how Missouri’s parole system needs an overhaul, attorney says

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Terrell Robinson has served 12 years in a Missouri prison for a parole violation that he says officials have never made clear to him.

This past month the MacArthur Justice Center filed a petition asking for his release. The center says Robinson’s right to due process was violated because he was denied the right to counsel when his parole was revoked in 2007.

Robinson’s case is just one of many examples of unfair revocations by Missouri's Parole Board, attorneys at the MacArthur Justice Center say. Thanks to the nonprofit civil rights law firm’s work, a federal judge determined in 2020 that the state’s parole system was “ unconstitutional ” and regularly violates people’s right to due process. The state continues to appeal that ruling. In the meantime, more than 2,000 people have returned to Missouri prisons on parole violations.

Robinson had little experience with the justice system when he was arrested as a teenager for first-degree assault on a police officer and first-degree robbery. A judge sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

After serving 20 years, he was granted parole. Robinson started attending Vatterott College to repair heating and cooling units and helped teach youth boxing at a local gym. But his parole was revoked less than two years after his release.

Since Robinson’s reincarceration, he’s been denied parole four times.

“It’s hard to trust this draconian system,” he said.

Amy Breihan, co-director of the MacArthur Justice Center, and Robinson’s wife, Lawanda, will discuss the case on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air. We’ll also hear from Robinson.

