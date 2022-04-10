Monday: For Black entrepreneurs, Missouri’s marijuana industry offers potential — and heartbreak

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

As Missouri contemplates several proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, Black entrepreneurs — many of whom struggled to get awarded (or were denied) medical marijuana dispensary licenses — have concerns.

That includes Marne Madison, who invested about $80,000 trying to secure a dispensary license in Missouri. The state rejected her application.

Danny Wicentowski / Adrienne Scales-Williams opened Luxury Leaf on January 21, 2022.

Madison is now executive director of Exit-Now, a not-for-profit organization advocating for minorities to get the training and education necessary to enter the cannabis industry . She joins Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the Show Me State dropped the ball on giving her and other Black entrepreneurs a shot at medical marijuana licenses — and how the current proposals to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri fall short, too.

We’ll also talk with dispensary owner Adrienne Scales-Williams about her journey to owning Luxury Leaf, the first Black-owned dispensary in Missouri . Her colleague, naturopathic doctor Jamila Owens-Todd, will also join the conversation.

