Monday: For Black entrepreneurs, Missouri’s marijuana industry offers potential — and heartbreak
As Missouri contemplates several proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, Black entrepreneurs — many of whom struggled to get awarded (or were denied) medical marijuana dispensary licenses — have concerns.
That includes Marne Madison, who invested about $80,000 trying to secure a dispensary license in Missouri. The state rejected her application.
Madison is now executive director of Exit-Now, a not-for-profit organization advocating for minorities to get the training and education necessary to enter the cannabis industry. She joins Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the Show Me State dropped the ball on giving her and other Black entrepreneurs a shot at medical marijuana licenses — and how the current proposals to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri fall short, too.
We’ll also talk with dispensary owner Adrienne Scales-Williams about her journey to owning Luxury Leaf, the first Black-owned dispensary in Missouri. Her colleague, naturopathic doctor Jamila Owens-Todd, will also join the conversation.
