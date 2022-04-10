© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: For Black entrepreneurs, Missouri’s marijuana industry offers potential — and heartbreak

Published April 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT
Marne Madison is the executive director of Exit-Now, a not-for-profit organization advocating for minorities to get the training and education to enter the cannabis industry.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As Missouri contemplates several proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, Black entrepreneurs — many of whom struggled to get awarded (or were denied) medical marijuana dispensary licenses — have concerns.

That includes Marne Madison, who invested about $80,000 trying to secure a dispensary license in Missouri. The state rejected her application.

Adrienne Scales-Williams opened Luxury Leaf on January 21, 2022.

Madison is now executive director of Exit-Now, a not-for-profit organization advocating for minorities to get the training and education necessary to enter the cannabis industry. She joins Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the Show Me State dropped the ball on giving her and other Black entrepreneurs a shot at medical marijuana licenses — and how the current proposals to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri fall short, too.

We’ll also talk with dispensary owner Adrienne Scales-Williams about her journey to owning Luxury Leaf, the first Black-owned dispensary in Missouri. Her colleague, naturopathic doctor Jamila Owens-Todd, will also join the conversation.

Have a question or comment about medical cannabis? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

