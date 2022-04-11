Tuesday: COCA’s ‘Big Machine’ is a musical about lead poisoning

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new musical from the Center for Creative Arts grapples with an ugly and important history — the tetraethyl lead poisoning that sickened dozens of workers, and killed five , at a Standard Oil plant in 1924 New Jersey.

The musical, “Big Machine ,” was workshopped for the past year through the COCAwrites program with writer Colin Healy and director Nancy Bell. Like most COCA shows, it involves young actors (middle school and high school aged) working alongside professional actors.

“We treat young people like deep thinkers that care about important things, and want to make things better,” noted Bell.

The play makes its world premiere at COCA this Thursday. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll learn more about the play, and the history it depicts, with Healy and Bell.

Related Event

What: “Big Machine”

When: April 14-16, 2022

Where: Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63130

