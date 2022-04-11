© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: COCA’s ‘Big Machine’ is a musical about lead poisoning

Published April 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
041222_COCA_BigMachine.jpg Big Machine premieres at COCA on April 14, 2022. This photo shows a rehearsal.
Center for Creative Arts
/
Actors in "Big Machine," shown here in an early rehearsal, spent months workshopping the piece with director Nancy Bell and writer Colin Healy.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A new musical from the Center for Creative Arts grapples with an ugly and important history — the tetraethyl lead poisoning that sickened dozens of workers, and killed five, at a Standard Oil plant in 1924 New Jersey.

The musical, “Big Machine,” was workshopped for the past year through the COCAwrites program with writer Colin Healy and director Nancy Bell. Like most COCA shows, it involves young actors (middle school and high school aged) working alongside professional actors.

“We treat young people like deep thinkers that care about important things, and want to make things better,” noted Bell.

The play makes its world premiere at COCA this Thursday. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll learn more about the play, and the history it depicts, with Healy and Bell.

What: “Big Machine”
When: April 14-16, 2022
Where: Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63130

St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske

St. Louis on the Air COCAMusical TheaterChildrenNancy BellColin Healy
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
