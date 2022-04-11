Tuesday: St. Louis Starbucks opt for unions

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Four Starbucks locations in St. Louis have now moved to unionize, following the lead of a handful of other Starbucks stores nationwide. Baristas in St. Louis say they are fighting for more attention from management, less bias in hiring, and fair wages. Nationally, Starbucks workers have alleged union busting , but St. Louis baristas are continuing in their efforts despite the risk.

And Starbucks workers aren’t alone in their fight. Dispensaries in the area are unionizing, too, and recently Amazon saw its first successful union vote at its Staten Island warehouse.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Bradley Rohlf and Enid Voelcker, two local Starbucks workers, about their fight for unionization. We’ll also hear from Jake Rosenfeld, a sociology professor at Washington University, about what these moves to unionize will mean for workers going forward.

