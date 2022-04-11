© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: St. Louis Starbucks opt for unions

Published April 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
Starbucks employees celebrate after the votes to unionize are counted at one Buffalo, N.Y., location on Dec. 9, 2021.
Eleonore Sens
/
AFP via Getty Images
Starbucks employees celebrate after the votes to unionize are counted at one Buffalo, N.Y., location on Dec. 9, 2021.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Four Starbucks locations in St. Louis have now moved to unionize, following the lead of a handful of other Starbucks stores nationwide. Baristas in St. Louis say they are fighting for more attention from management, less bias in hiring, and fair wages. Nationally, Starbucks workers have alleged union busting, but St. Louis baristas are continuing in their efforts despite the risk.

And Starbucks workers aren’t alone in their fight. Dispensaries in the area are unionizing, too, and recently Amazon saw its first successful union vote at its Staten Island warehouse.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Bradley Rohlf and Enid Voelcker, two local Starbucks workers, about their fight for unionization. We’ll also hear from Jake Rosenfeld, a sociology professor at Washington University, about what these moves to unionize will mean for workers going forward.

Have you helped organize a union? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Labor unionsStarbucksJake RosenfeldAmazonDispensaries
