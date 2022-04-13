Friday: Poet Dana Levin on how St. Louis inspired her new book

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

B.A. Van Sise / Copper Canyon Press Dana Levin is a writer in residence at Maryville University.

Dana Levin’s new book of poetry confronts many topics we all deal with — the conflict between body and soul, the 2016 presidential election, the feeling of disorientation that can overwhelm us. And it also confronts St. Louis. The custom of jokes on Halloween. The legacy of Dred Scott. The all-white diners digging into mussels at a fashionable restaurant.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Levin will discuss the book, “Now Do You Know Where You Are,” which comes out this month from Copper Canyon Press. A native of California, Levin is a distinguished writer in residence at Maryville University, and moved to St. Louis full-time in 2017.

Related Event

What: Dana Levin with Diane Seuss and Jane Huffman

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 19

Where: Left Bank Books Facebook Live page

