Friday: Poet Dana Levin on how St. Louis inspired her new book

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

041522_BAVanSise_DanaLevin.jpg
B.A. Van Sise
/
Copper Canyon Press
Dana Levin is a writer in residence at Maryville University.

Dana Levin’s new book of poetry confronts many topics we all deal with — the conflict between body and soul, the 2016 presidential election, the feeling of disorientation that can overwhelm us. And it also confronts St. Louis. The custom of jokes on Halloween. The legacy of Dred Scott. The all-white diners digging into mussels at a fashionable restaurant.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Levin will discuss the book, “Now Do You Know Where You Are,” which comes out this month from Copper Canyon Press. A native of California, Levin is a distinguished writer in residence at Maryville University, and moved to St. Louis full-time in 2017.

Related Event
What: Dana Levin with Diane Seuss and Jane Huffman
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 19
Where: Left Bank Books Facebook Live page

Have a question or comment for poet Dana Levin? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
