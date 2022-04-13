Wednesday: Fatal overdoses for St. Louis' Black drug users continue to rise

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A spike in overdose deaths in the city of St. Louis that alarmed researchers in 2020 has shown signs of leveling off — but the most recently available data from 2021 shows opioid-related deaths among the city’s Black residents have only continued to rise.

Opioid deaths among Black residents of St. Louis and St. Louis County increased more than 30% in 2020, with a total of 376 deaths. And while preliminary data from the city shows that white residents saw a 16% decrease in opioid-involved deaths in 2021, Black residents saw a 6% increase.

With the death toll rising, a coalition of nonprofits, researchers, doctors and advocates founded the CENTER Initiative to focus their efforts on reaching Black drug users before they overdose.

For Dr. Kanika Cunningham, a family medicine doctor at Family Care Health Centers of Carondelet, the initiative’s mission means better understanding the lives of Black drug users, and then using that knowledge to design harm reduction programs that can help them stay alive long enough to get help.

While Cunningham focuses on community outreach, the numbers of overdose deaths among Black drug users in 2021 tell a story that researchers like Devin Banks still hope to clarify. Banks, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, leads the initiative’s research arm.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Banks and Cunningham will share what they’ve learned so far about the rise in overdose deaths for Black St. Louisans, and the steps the group is taking to establish new pathways for treatment, trust and hope.

