What to eat at City Foundry STL and 2 new restaurants to try this month
Located in midtown St. Louis, City Foundry STL continues to be a popular destination combining retail, entertainment and food.
On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan shared her take on some of the best places to try at City Foundry STL. The food hall opened last August with 11 restaurants and now has 16 — with another set to open soon: Chef Gerard Craft’s Fordo’s Killer Pizza.
Among the highlights, says Nagarajan, are the Ivorian Senegalese restaurant Chez Ali, Chicken Scratch and burger joint Intergalactic.
Nagarajan also discussed two new restaurants included in the magazine’s April “Hit List.”
- Spoonful Dessert Cafe, 12943 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63146
- The Crooked Boot, 2012 Campus Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301
