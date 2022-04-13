© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
What to eat at City Foundry STL and 2 new restaurants to try this month

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
041322_IzaiahJohnson_CityFoundryFood.jpg
Izaiah Johnson
/
Sauce Magazine
A collection of dishes from many of the 16 kitchens at City Foundry STL.

Located in midtown St. Louis, City Foundry STL continues to be a popular destination combining retail, entertainment and food.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan shared her take on some of the best places to try at City Foundry STL. The food hall opened last August with 11 restaurants and now has 16 — with another set to open soon: Chef Gerard Craft’s Fordo’s Killer Pizza.

Among the highlights, says Nagarajan, are the Ivorian Senegalese restaurant Chez Ali, Chicken Scratch and burger joint Intergalactic.

Nagarajan also discussed two new restaurants included in the magazine’s April “Hit List.”

Listen: What to eat at City Foundry STL and 2 new restaurants to try this month

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Hit ListSauce MagazineCity Foundry
Alex Heuer
Alex is the executive producer of "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
