Friday: St. Louis judges deny bond entirely as cash bail usage drops, report finds

St. Louis judges are denying bond for a majority of cases, even for minor offenses, a new report from the Freedom Community Center found.

St. Louis has largely moved away from cash bail since a 2019 Missouri Supreme Court rule ordering judges to consider non-monetary conditions for release. But that doesn’t mean people are waiting for their day in court at home. Instead, the report found judges in the 22nd Circuit Court are increasingly ruling “no bond allowed.” Judges opted to deny bail for 57% of cases observed from June to December 2021.

Volunteer court watchers attended more than 800 hearings to compile the data in the report. They also reported that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s prosecutors recommended no bond 86% of the time.

Judges may deny bond when people are deemed a threat to public safety, but Mike Milton says part of the issue is there is no real framework for when judges allow pre-trial release. Milton is the executive director for Freedom Community Center and former policy director for the St. Louis Bail Project .

In Milton’s eyes, denying bond has just swapped places with unfair cash bail and is a step backward.

The result is an increase in pretrial incarceration. In certain cases, people with misdemeanors spend more time waiting to be sentenced than they’d spend on actual court-determined sentences. People plead guilty just to get out of jail, even when they are innocent, according to the report.

Milton said lengthy pre-trial detentions contributed to the uprisings that happened last year in the City Justice Center. Detainees smashed windows and shouted “we want court dates” at the downtown jail.

Long jail stays can have devastating impacts. Many people lose jobs and housing while waiting for their court date, even while up to 50% of those cases are ultimately dropped .

You can read the report here .

