Thursday: Missouri freight companies confront truck driver shortage

In October 2021, the American Trucking Association announced a startling projection, noting that the nation's estimated shortage of 80,000 truck drivers could rise as high as 160,000 in the next decade. Confronting the shortage has led companies to consider improving pay and benefits — and how to lure former truckers back to the road.

One who answered the call is St. Louis-based trucker Hugo Rolin. Rolin has spent nearly two decades in the industry, but in 2021, after months of long shifts hauling freight at the height of the pandemic, he left trucking to take a job closer to home.

One year later, Rolin is back on the road. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Rolin will discuss the good and bad of truck driving, and what it took to bring him back.

We’ll also be talking to Missouri Trucking Association president Tom Crawford, who will provide an update on how the association’s member companies are handling the shortage.

