Wednesday: Webster Groves artist’s Ukrainian Easter eggs are a hit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Katherine Alexander makes Ukrainian Easter eggs — and that’s earned her not only a huge following on TikTok , but also helped her raise more than $5,000 to help Ukraine.

But Alexander had neither thing in mind when she began getting serious about the art form. She’d learned how to make what’s called pysanky from her Polish mother, then put it behind her to focus on her career as a music educator. She spent nearly a decade directing Webster Groves’ orchestra program.

Then, after leaving her job to take care of her children, she found herself with too much energy in the evenings. Perfecting the eggs gave her something to do with her hands — and an outlet for her creative energy.

“You’re focused on one element from start to finish,” she noted. “And the reveal at the end is so satisfying.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Alexander joins us to discuss the art form, the many symbols within it and how the pandemic drove her to TikTok. “It really helped my business stay solvent when all the art fairs were shut down,” she noted. Now she has 280,000 followers — and many of her videos have more than 1 million views .

Have you made or purchased a Ukrainian Easter egg? What about the art form appeals to you? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.