Wednesday: How a St. Louis pastor triggered a war within the Presbyterian Church in America

Greg Johnson describes himself as a “gay atheist teenager” who fell for Jesus — and found himself at the center of evangelical Christianity’s internal battles over sexuality.

For nearly 20 years, Johnson has pastored Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, right across from Forest Park. He says he’s been openly gay and celibate the entire time. But lately, pastors in his denomination, the Presbyterian Church in America, have tried to banish clergy who identify as gay, even if they commit to celibacy.

Last year, Johnson released a book called “ Still Time To Care ,” which described the fall of the so-called “ex-gay movement,” which centered on the theory that one can change someone’s sexual orientation. In the book, Johnson offers evangelicals a way forward, arguing that orientation is largely fixed and that Christians must move from “curing” to “caring.”

Instead, backlash followed. The PCA denomination held a vote in 2021 on whether to ban gay people from ever becoming clergy members. One observer wrote that the action was designed to “ prevent another Greg Johnson .”

More than 60% of regional church bodies voted in favor of banning people who identify as gay from becoming clergy members — even if they do not engage in sexual behavior. The measure narrowly missed the supermajority requirements to change the church constitution.

A group of pastors is attempting to put the same amendment up for a vote at the 2022 PCA general assembly, set for June.

