Thursday: Gay and bisexual men want to donate blood. One organization says let them

In 1983, the FDA put a lifetime ban on blood donations from men who have sex with men. Fueled by fear of the AIDS crisis, the ban was in effect for more than three decades.

Then in 2015, the ban was changed to a year-long celibacy period, and in 2020 that was shortened to three months. Critics say the changes are arbitrary, and prove that the rules are rooted in stigma, not science.

Now, a Midwestern organization is hoping to change the FDA’s rule. ImpactLife is a blood donation organization based in Iowa that provides 40% of all blood transfused in St. Louis hospitals. They’re fighting to change the guidelines around sexual activity and blood donation.

Pete Lux, vice president of donor and patient services at ImpactLife, will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the FDA’s edict and how and why ImpactLife is seeking to make a change.

