Thursday: Creve Coeur resident finishes Boston Marathon at 77 years old

Published April 21, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
Creve Coeur resident Bonnie Bence finished her 15th Boston Marathon in just over 6 hours.
Kevin Wiles, Jr.
/
Creve Coeur resident Bonnie Bence finished her 15th Boston Marathon in just over 6 hours.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Bonnie Bence came to running late in life. The retired Catholic school teacher started running in her early 60s, but she has made up for lost time.

She’s now completed 31 marathons — including her 15th Boston Marathon earlier this week. She finished in just over 6 hours at 77 years old.

Bence will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss her training, the importance of staying active, and what she’s learned in the nearly two decades she’s participated in marathons.

