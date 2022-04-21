Thursday: St. Louis Woodworks faces closure as developer starts demolition

This week, St. Louis Woodworks owner Steve Rothchild addressed his 30 employees in his company’s Midtown St. Louis building. The news was grim: After a lengthy court battle, a judge had affirmed that the shop’s previous lease was not enforceable, allowing its current landlord, developer Green Street St. Louis, to kick the business out.

The court order, according to Rothschild, puts the shop on a path to eviction in a matter of weeks, far sooner than he had ever anticipated.

The decision arrives as Green Street’s $83 million redevelopment of the St. Louis Armory, just across the street from the woodworking shop, is kicking into high gear. Green Street plans to replace the warehouse with a seven-story, 264-unit apartment tower, which will be joined by a second apartment tower when the project is complete, costing a total of $160 million.

The Midtown neighborhood has become a focus for developers. But as millions are being spent to turn the Armory into the anchor of a future entertainment district, local businesses like the St. Louis Woodworks are caught in the middle.

On Thursday, Rothschild joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss his ongoing attempts to save his shop and the jobs his employees rely upon. We’ll also hear from some of his workers about what it’s like to stay on the job even as your building is being demolished.

Reached for comment, Green Street did not respond to questions about whether it had offered relocation assistance to St. Louis Woodworks or the accusations of “bad faith” negotiations raised by Rothschild. In an email, the company said, “Green Street’s only statement is that we have and will continue to abide by the rulings of the courts and respect their decisions.”

