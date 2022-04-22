Monday: America’s first public memorial to Jefferson will acknowledge his ties to slavery

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

For more than 100 years, the Thomas Jefferson statue at the Missouri History Museum has gone largely uninterpreted. The nine foot tall sculpture in the museum’s lobby was erected in 1913, and was the country’s first public memorial dedicated to its third president.

Even though forced labor was the norm when Jefferson lived and he publicly held radical ideas opposing slavery, calling it “hideous blot,” his private actions told a different story. Over the course of his life, Jefferson enslaved more than 600 people and had six children with an enslaved girl, Sally Hemmings.

Now, after a two-year process involving an advisory committee and about 100 reviewers, the Missouri History Museum will install three interpretive panels that describe Jefferson’s complex legacy.

A panel titled “Freedom and Enslavement” will explicitly acknowledge Jefferson’s ties to slavery. “He sought to expand white Americans’ rights and opportunities while at the same time profiting from the enslavement of Black men, women, and children at his Virginia plantation, Monticello,” the panel reads in part. “The Declaration of Independence remains inspirational. It has stirred the hearts of people in the United States and around the world. But Jefferson’s words cannot be separated from his actions. These are the contradictions we must wrestle with today.”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about Jefferson’s legacy and how the Missouri History Museum is reinterpreting him.

Joining the discussion will be Jody Sowell, managing director of public history at the Missouri Historical Society, and Priscilla Dowden-White, an associate professor of history at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Dowden-White served on the museum’s advisory committee.

