Monday: Coalition aims to address environmental injustice in the Metro East
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
In the Metro East city of Cahokia Heights, which includes the former municipality of Centreville, sewer and stormwater systems are often so full that raw sewage seeps into residents’ yards on a regular basis.
William McNeal has lived there for more than 45 years. He says he’s grateful his kids are grown and out of the house, where the foundation continues to shift because of flood damage. He can’t drink water from the tap and he regularly has to scare off snakes and mice from the home.
Unfortunately, he says, he can’t afford to leave.
Despite the fact that McNeal — and other members of Centreville Citizens for Change — have experienced severe flooding for two decades, officials have done little to mitigate the problem — or to even find out what’s causing it.
On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from a coalition of those seeking justice, including McNeal, geoscientist José Constantine of Williams College in Massachusetts, and attorney Nicole Nelson of Equity Legal Services, who has filed two lawsuits on behalf of Centreville residents.
