Monday: Coalition aims to address environmental injustice in the Metro East

Published April 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
Earlie Fuse, 80, stands outside of his home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Cahokia Heights, Ill.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Earlie Fuse, 80, stands outside of his home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Cahokia Heights, Ill. Fuse, and dozens of residents in the newly-established City of Cahokia Heights, have been suffering from infrastructure issues which have caused catastrophic damage to their homes for nearly 30 years. Torrential downpour which led to the Great Flood of 1993 started the domino-effect with his house’s issues exacerbated with the former city of Centreville’s water and sewage problems, Fuse said, costing him close to $100,000 in out-of-pocket repairs over the years.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Vanessa Marion, left, and Mary Anthony, lean in while on a zoom call during a Centreville Citizens for Change meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Cahokia Heights.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Vanessa Marion, left, and Mary Anthony, lean in while on a zoom call during a Centreville Citizens for Change meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Cahokia Heights.

In the Metro East city of Cahokia Heights, which includes the former municipality of Centreville, sewer and stormwater systems are often so full that raw sewage seeps into residents’ yards on a regular basis.

William McNeal has lived there for more than 45 years. He says he’s grateful his kids are grown and out of the house, where the foundation continues to shift because of flood damage. He can’t drink water from the tap and he regularly has to scare off snakes and mice from the home.

Unfortunately, he says, he can’t afford to leave.

Despite the fact that McNeal — and other members of Centreville Citizens for Change — have experienced severe flooding for two decades, officials have done little to mitigate the problem — or to even find out what’s causing it.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from a coalition of those seeking justice, including McNeal, geoscientist José Constantine of Williams College in Massachusetts, and attorney Nicole Nelson of Equity Legal Services, who has filed two lawsuits on behalf of Centreville residents.

Have a question or comment about flooding in the Metro East? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

