Tuesday: Mayor Jones on her first year — and the big challenges ahead

Tishaura Jones, the first Black woman to serve as mayor of St. Louis, has now had the job for a year.

During that year, money has poured into St. Louis. The city and St. Louis County settled with the NFL and Stan Kroenke for $790 million. Plus, the city received an allocation of $500 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act alone.

During her campaign, Jones envisioned using that money for direct aid payments, a new approach to homelessness and ambitious changes to criminal justice. Since being elected, Jones followed through on the direct aid payments, granting $500 each to more than 6,000 residents.

But she’s faced hurdles when it comes to reforming policing — and the city’s jails remain the subject of numerous complaints . Jones worked to set up a Detention Oversight Board with the aim of implementing reforms. After aldermen scuttled two progressive nominees earlier this month, a third resigned in response, leaving the committee’s future uncertain.

Jones joins Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to reflect on the past year and share her path forward.

