Tuesday: Center for Policing Equity has ideas for improving public safety in St. Louis

As St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones talks about reimagining public safety, a new report from the Center for Policing Equity provides suggestions for fixing the current system.

“While we work to build the systems we need, we must also work to improve the systems we have,” its authors note.

The report is a 110-page document that explores everything from the need for after-school programming for St. Louis youth to more accountability for St. Louis police officers.

