© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jazz WQUB-2 and Classical WQUB-3 signals in Quincy are down for maintenance. Listen via the streams.
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Center for Policing Equity has ideas for improving public safety in St. Louis

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars sit at central patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars sit at central patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Louis.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones talks about reimagining public safety, a new report from the Center for Policing Equity provides suggestions for fixing the current system.

“While we work to build the systems we need, we must also work to improve the systems we have,” its authors note.

The report is a 110-page document that explores everything from the need for after-school programming for St. Louis youth to more accountability for St. Louis police officers.

We’ll talk with co-author Hans Menos on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air. Menos is vice president of the Triage Response Team at the Center for Policing Equity.

Have a question or comment about the Reimagining Public Safety in the City of St. Louis report? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air PolicingSt. Louis Metropolitan Police DepartmentPolice accountabilityCommunity PolicingSt. Louis Mayor
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.