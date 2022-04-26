Wednesday: Legal Roundtable discusses Roberts settlements, Greitens divorce and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In the last month, two Missouri men running for Congress saw legal battles over their personal conduct erupt into the public eye.

Steve Roberts Jr., a state senator running for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, chose to release his legal settlement with a former state official (now deceased) who’d publicly accused him of rape. In response, a second accuser released Roberts’ settlement with her — showing his insurance company had paid her $100,000 after she accused him of groping her at a bar.

Meanwhile, former Gov. Eric Greitens found his divorce on the front page after his ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their young sons. Sheena Chestnut Greitens filed her affidavit in an attempt to move their increasingly contentious divorce from Missouri to Texas, but her ex, who is running for the Senate seat vacated by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, fired back that she was working with Republican operatives to discredit him. His attorney suggested she was guilty of perjury .

Freivogel and Sedey photos by Evie Hemphill; Shaw photo by Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Attorneys Bill Freivogel, Booker Shaw and Mary Anne Sedey will appear on April's Legal Roundtable.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, our Legal Roundtable will dig into the claims in both cases and offer insight and analysis into how insurance companies get involved in settlements, why state venue matters and more.

Joining the panel will be Booker Shaw, a former Missouri appellate court justice and current partner at Thompson Coburn; Mary Anne Sedey, a partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C. who specializes in employment law; and Bill Freivogel, an attorney and professor of journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

