Wednesday: Legal Roundtable discusses Roberts settlements, Greitens divorce and more

Published April 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
State Rep. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis, won a hotly contested race for the Missouri Senate to represent a portion of the city of St. Louis.
Tim Bommel
/
House Communications
Sen. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis, is running for Congress -- and facing tough questions about legal settlements with two women who accused him of sexual assault.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In the last month, two Missouri men running for Congress saw legal battles over their personal conduct erupt into the public eye.

Steve Roberts Jr., a state senator running for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, chose to release his legal settlement with a former state official (now deceased) who’d publicly accused him of rape. In response, a second accuser released Roberts’ settlement with her — showing his insurance company had paid her $100,000 after she accused him of groping her at a bar.

Meanwhile, former Gov. Eric Greitens found his divorce on the front page after his ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their young sons. Sheena Chestnut Greitens filed her affidavit in an attempt to move their increasingly contentious divorce from Missouri to Texas, but her ex, who is running for the Senate seat vacated by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, fired back that she was working with Republican operatives to discredit him. His attorney suggested she was guilty of perjury.

042522_EHLHEH_BillFreivogel_BookerTShaw_MaryAnneSedey.jpg
Freivogel and Sedey photos by Evie Hemphill; Shaw photo by Lara Hamdan
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Attorneys Bill Freivogel, Booker Shaw and Mary Anne Sedey will appear on April's Legal Roundtable.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, our Legal Roundtable will dig into the claims in both cases and offer insight and analysis into how insurance companies get involved in settlements, why state venue matters and more.

Joining the panel will be Booker Shaw, a former Missouri appellate court justice and current partner at Thompson Coburn; Mary Anne Sedey, a partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C. who specializes in employment law; and Bill Freivogel, an attorney and professor of journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Have a question or comment for our Legal Roundtable? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

