Thursday: Arundhati Roy receives the 2022 St. Louis Literary Award

Arundhati Roy’s first novel made her an international sensation. “The God of Small Things” won rave reviews around the world and even netted its author the Booker Prize. She also found herself facing obscenity charges in her native India.

In the 25 years since its publication, Roy has only written one additional novel. Instead, she’s brought the righteous anger that underpins her debut novel to the fore, focusing on political writing and activism.

On Thursday, Roy will be in St. Louis to receive the 2022 St. Louis Literary Award, which has an illustrious history of honoring some of the world’s top writers . She’ll join St. Louis on the Air that afternoon to discuss her writing, her activism and her thoughts on current events.

What: 2022 St. Louis Literary Award

When: 7-9 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022

Where: Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

