Thursday: Eviction looms for St. Louis homeless camps

Residents of four St. Louis tent encampments are seeking shelter ahead of a May 2 eviction.

St. Louis and Missouri Department of Transportation officials posted the eviction notices last week, giving the estimated 25 residents 11 days to find shelter. City officials say the encampments pose a health risk. Since the notice, city caseworkers and nonprofit providers have worked to secure shelter spots for encampment residents.

Mayor Tishaura Jones promised enough shelter beds are available for those residents during a St. Louis on the Air conversation earlier this week. However, activists remain skeptical of Jones’ claim because shelters keep lists of people who have been banned. They also often have curfew restrictions that residents either cannot comply with due to their jobs, or do not want to comply with.

The practice of clearing a tent encampment has become a familiar, predictable pattern in St. Louis — no matter what administration is in charge. Workers come in, rake away scattered belongings left by residents and drive off. Typically, belongings are put in the trash.

Residents of encampments may find shelter temporarily, but providers frequently see residents just as easily disperse and form another encampment again.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Ramona Curtis, founder of Unhoused STL, will join the show to discuss this pattern and what the latest eviction means for homeless people in the region.

