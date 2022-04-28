© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: ‘STL Veg Girl’ to launch St. Louis’ first plant-based restaurant week

Published April 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Caryn Dugan stands in a farmers' market wearing a white shirt and black shorts with her hands in her pockets.
Provided by Caryn Dugan
Caryn Dugan, also known as “STL Veg Girl,” has planned the region’s first vegan restaurant week.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Caryn Dugan started her journey with veganism in 2008. She soon came to be known as the “STL Veg Girl,” and started sharing her newfound passion with the St. Louis community. Now, she’s making vegan food more accessible than ever, bringing the region its first-ever plant-based restaurant week in early May.

Dugan has enlisted 15 restaurants in Kirkwood and Webster Groves to participate in the event, including Mike Duffy’s, Balkan Treat Box and Clementine’s Creamery. Each participating restaurant will feature a few plant-based items on its menu.

Dugan’s goal is to get vegans and meat eaters around the same table without anxiety about what they’ll be able to eat. She’ll join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about the event and her personal journey with veganism.

Related Event

What: STL Plant-Based Restaurant Week

When: May 1-7, 2022

Where: See the full list of participating restaurants here

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air VeganVegetarianplant-based proteinRestaurantsCaryn Dugan
