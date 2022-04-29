Friday: All-woman tackle football team St. Louis Slam wants to win it all – again

St. Louis has a recent history of heartbreak with its football teams, first losing the NFL’s Rams, then the XFL’s Battlehawks – but this weekend, the St. Louis Slam opens its first home game in what could very well be the latest in a string of championship seasons.

Founded in 2003 as a member of the full-contact football league Women’s Football Alliance, the SLAM has racked up an impressive record. The team won its first championship in 2009, and then pulled off back-to-back championship wins in 2016 and 2017.

The domination was no fluke: In 2019, the team notched yet another WFA championship win, but the dynasty was delayed when the pandemic canceled the team’s next two seasons. Now the SLAM is back, fielding a squad of game-tested veterans and more than a dozen first-time football players.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, SLAM running back Taylor Hay will discuss her history with the team and winning multiple championships. She’ll also share her predictions for the season, and what fans should expect from SLAM as it competes in the new WFA “pro” division – where the competition will be trying to block the SLAM from once again running away with the championship.

