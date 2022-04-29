Friday: New hope for fixing Missouri’s low pay for teachers

After years of frozen wages, a prolonged pandemic, and increasing pressure from parents, Missouri teachers are desperate for lawmakers to authorize a salary increase.

Multiple proposals have been floated during this legislative session, and there’s no disputing that the state’s teacher salaries are in the basement: Earlier this week, the National Education Association released its annual report on educator pay, ranking Missouri 50th in the United States for starting teacher pay, trailing only Montana.

Missouri’s legislature last raised the minimum starting teacher salary in 2006, when lawmakers approved an increase from $18,000 to $25,000. Depending on the tax base, most school districts, including those in the St. Louis region, are able to pay their teachers more than the minimum. But for many rural districts, the current level of state funding just isn’t enough to retain the best teachers or attract new ones.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from an array of educators about how Missouri’s low teaching salaries affect their personal lives, their classrooms and their plans for the future. Among them is Misty Grandel, an English and language arts teacher from Fordland, a rural town just outside of Springfield. In 2020, Grandel was named the Missouri Teacher of the Year.

“Teachers are not martyrs, and we should not ask them to be,” Grandel says. “We also have to recognize that it is our duty to make sure that we are taking care of them.”

