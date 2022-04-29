Monday: Recycling do’s and don’ts as alley pickups resume in St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis has gone without alleyway recycling pickups for nearly a year — but Mayor Tishaura Jones has promised to resurrect the service.

Jones only mentioned recycling once in her 35-minute State of the City speech last week, but the news quickly rippled around the city. Some residents are now waiting in anticipation.

Over the last year, persisting mechanic and driver shortages have stalled plans to resume recycling services. Jones plans to use federal coronavirus aid to boost incentives to attract new hires.

“When we restart alleyway recycling collection in May, we must retain the workforce we need to keep it going,” she said.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Earthday365 Program Director Bob Henkel will join the show to share a refresher on recycling do’s and don’ts — and take your recycling questions.

