Monday: How St. Louis-based Metaphase came to design popular household products

Published May 2, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
Bryce Rutter, founder and CEO of Metaphase Design Group, stands in front of a display wall of products at his Midtown office.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Chances are high that you’ve used a product designed by Metaphase Design Group. The 30-year-old St. Louis company started in 1991, and has designed some of the most well-known products on store shelves.

Metaphase Design Group has designed — or redesigned — such products as the Solo Cup, Gatorade sport bottle and Heinz’s Dip and Squeeze Packet. The company is also responsible for the Oral-B toothbrush and many medical products.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Metaphase Design Group founder and CEO Bryce Rutter will join the show. Among other topics, Rutter will discuss how a St. Louis company with 15 employees came to design products for some of the most well-known companies in the world.

Have a question or comment about Metaphase Design Group? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

