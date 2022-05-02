Monday: How St. Louis-based Metaphase came to design popular household products

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Chances are high that you’ve used a product designed by Metaphase Design Group. The 30-year-old St. Louis company started in 1991, and has designed some of the most well-known products on store shelves.

Metaphase Design Group has designed — or redesigned — such products as the Solo Cup, Gatorade sport bottle and Heinz’s Dip and Squeeze Packet. The company is also responsible for the Oral-B toothbrush and many medical products.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Metaphase Design Group founder and CEO Bryce Rutter will join the show. Among other topics, Rutter will discuss how a St. Louis company with 15 employees came to design products for some of the most well-known companies in the world.

