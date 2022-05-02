© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: International kaleidoscope expo comes to St. Louis

Published May 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
050322_kaleidoscopecollage.jpg
Mike Thibodeau
/
Kaleidoscopes on display at the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles include (from left to right) Ben Birdsill's "In Bloom #2, Koji Yamami's "Venus XII" and Charles Karadimos' "Into the Blue."

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

You may think of kaleidoscopes as those cardboard tubes with beads that kids play with. But kaleidoscope art is a serious venture.

Scottish scientist Sir David Brewster invented the kaleidoscope in 1816, and it wasn’t until 170 years later that the Brewster Kaleidoscope Society was founded to encourage their appreciation. Now, the group’s international expo is headed to St. Louis for the first time.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about the international expo that’s coming to St. Louis this month and the kaleidoscope exhibition currently on display at the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles.

Joining the discussion will be Mike and Donna Thibodeau. The Thibodeaus live in St. Charles and are kaleidoscope artists and collectors.

Related Events

What: Kaleidoscopes, The Art Form
When: April 1 - May 13, 2022
Where: Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, St. Charles, MO 63301

What: Brewster International Kaleidoscope Expo
When: May 12-15, 2022
Where: Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel St. Louis, 191 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights, MO, 63146

Have a question or comment about kaleidoscopes? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Alex Heuer
Alex is the executive producer of "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
