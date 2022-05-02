Tuesday: International kaleidoscope expo comes to St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

You may think of kaleidoscopes as those cardboard tubes with beads that kids play with. But kaleidoscope art is a serious venture.

Scottish scientist Sir David Brewster invented the kaleidoscope in 1816, and it wasn’t until 170 years later that the Brewster Kaleidoscope Society was founded to encourage their appreciation. Now, the group’s international expo is headed to St. Louis for the first time.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about the international expo that’s coming to St. Louis this month and the kaleidoscope exhibition currently on display at the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles.

Joining the discussion will be Mike and Donna Thibodeau. The Thibodeaus live in St. Charles and are kaleidoscope artists and collectors.

Related Events

What: Kaleidoscopes, The Art Form

When: April 1 - May 13, 2022

Where: Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, St. Charles, MO 63301

What: Brewster International Kaleidoscope Expo

When: May 12-15, 2022

Where: Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel St. Louis, 191 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights, MO, 63146

