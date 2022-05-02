Tuesday: Saving birds from deadly window strikes

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Each year, an estimated 1 billion birds are killed when they crash into windows. It’s a particularly acute problem each spring and fall in St. Louis, when the area becomes a way station for thousands of migratory birds .

St. Louis Public Radio staffers have witnessed the harm experienced by birds who crash into the station’s building in Grand Center. And for Give STL Day , the station is raising funds to mitigate the toll, with plans to purchase and install window decals that break up the reflections that confuse birds.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, mid-day host Greg Munteanu will discuss how the staff-driven campaign got started. Ken Buchholz, director of the Audubon Society at Riverlands, will share what he’s learned about making buildings bird-safe — and the resources available to commercial building owners who want to do their part.

Photo via Flickr/Becky Matsubara