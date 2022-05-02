Tuesday: Sleep apnea correlates with increased traffic accidents for older adults, sleep expert says

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new study out of Washington University shows a correlation between sleep apnea and traffic accidents in older adults. Sleep apnea affects an estimated 30 to 50% of older adults, though many cases go undiagnosed. Since it prevents people from reaching a state of deep sleep, it puts people in chronic states of sleep deprivation, which can lead to risky behavior on the road.

Dr. Brendan Lucey, an associate professor of neurology at Washington University and the director of its Sleep Medicine Center, is one of the authors of the study. He’ll return to St. Louis on the Air Tuesday to discuss his findings. Plus, he’ll take listener questions about sleep.

