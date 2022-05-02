© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Sleep apnea correlates with increased traffic accidents for older adults, sleep expert says

Published May 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
050322sleepy
Katherine Streeter for NPR
/
Sleep apnea leads to chronic sleep deprivation, which can lead to dangerous behavior while driving.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A new study out of Washington University shows a correlation between sleep apnea and traffic accidents in older adults. Sleep apnea affects an estimated 30 to 50% of older adults, though many cases go undiagnosed. Since it prevents people from reaching a state of deep sleep, it puts people in chronic states of sleep deprivation, which can lead to risky behavior on the road.

Dr. Brendan Lucey, an associate professor of neurology at Washington University and the director of its Sleep Medicine Center, is one of the authors of the study. He’ll return to St. Louis on the Air Tuesday to discuss his findings. Plus, he’ll take listener questions about sleep.

Do you have trouble sleeping? Is there something sleep-related that you’re curious about? Ask Dr. Lucey! Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Sleepsleep apneacar accidents
Jane Mather-Glass
