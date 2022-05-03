Wednesday: ‘Shmuel’s Bridge’ explores a Holocaust survivor’s story

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 2001, St. Louis-based poet Jason Sommer and his father Jay took an unusual, and heavy, trip. They flew to Budapest and then traveled to Jay Sommer’s birthplace in Ukraine. From there, they slowly, painstakingly retraced the route traveled by many family members to Auschwitz.

Their goal: To find the spot where Jay Sommer’s brother, Shmuel, had made a desperate bid for freedom, leaping from the cattle car transporting him and thousands of other Hungarian Jews. The young man was shot and killed by German guards. Jay Sommer, who survived the war by himself escaping from a labor camp in Hungary, longed to see where his brother lost his life — and learn more details about the incident that haunted the family.

Earlier this year, more than 20 years after the father-and-son trip to eastern Europe, Jason Sommer published a book about their journey. “Shmuel’s Bridge: Following the Tracks to Auschwitz with My Survivor Father” tells Shmuel Steinberger’s story — and Jay Sommer’s, and Jason Sommer’s.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, Jay Sommer joins us to discuss his book and his father's remarkable story of survival.

