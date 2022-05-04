Thursday: How Babyation built a better breast pump — from St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Samantha Rudolph wasn’t yet a mom, and was still living on the East Coast, when she and her husband, Jared Miller, set out to build a better breast pump. The task would consume the couple through a relocation to St. Louis, the birth of two sons and the founding of their company, Babyation. But last month, they finally brought their third baby into the world — a discreet, app-controlled breast pump that retails for $499.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Samantha Rudolph will discuss Babyation’s quest to innovate breast pump technology, the challenges she encountered in bringing the product to market and what it’s been like building a company in St. Louis.

