Thursday: How Babyation built a better breast pump — from St. Louis

Published May 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
050522_Provided_Babyation.jpeg
Babyation
/
Unlike lesser breast pumps, Babyation works even when you're lying down.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Samantha Rudolph wasn’t yet a mom, and was still living on the East Coast, when she and her husband, Jared Miller, set out to build a better breast pump. The task would consume the couple through a relocation to St. Louis, the birth of two sons and the founding of their company, Babyation. But last month, they finally brought their third baby into the world — a discreet, app-controlled breast pump that retails for $499.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Samantha Rudolph will discuss Babyation’s quest to innovate breast pump technology, the challenges she encountered in bringing the product to market and what it’s been like building a company in St. Louis.

Have a question or comment about Babyation's breast pump?

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air St. Louis startupsMothersBreastfeedingArch Grants
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
